Why Mohabbatein Fame Preeti Jhangiani Decided To Quit Bollywood

Actress Preeti Jhangiani made a comeback this year with the web show, Kafas. After debuting with Aditya Chopra’s hit film Mohabbatein (2000), Preeti Jhangiani became an overnight sensation. Her enigmatic character from the film Kiran was loved by the audience. She was the love interest of actor Jimmy Shergill’s character in the movie. In 1998, she made a mark in everyone’s hearts with the song Chhuimui Si Tum Lagti Ho. She went on to act in Hindi films such as Awara Pagal Deewana (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003), and Aan: Men at Work (2004). Later, Preeti Jhangiani disappeared from the industry in 2007, after her film Victoria No 203.

In an interview last month, Preeti Jhangiani talked about why she left the industry. She said, “I was not getting the kind of work I wanted. I was unhappy with the roles I was getting. I always wanted to play a significant part. It didn’t always have to be the central part, but it should hold some significance that impacts the story. That is what was important to me. I wasn’t getting those kinds of parts. So, I thought I’d take a step back rather than disappoint myself or my fans who do want to watch me”.

Preeti went on to marry actor Parvin Dabas in the year 2008. Around that time, she was seen in Punjabi films like Sajna Ve Sajna and Bikkar Bai Sentimental (2013). In the same year, she also featured in a Bengali film titled Mistake. The film with its well-written script and direction was released globally. She did not get the desired limelight, despite all these films; thus, she stepped away from the limelight and quit acting.

Over the years, the infectious smile hasn’t changed. Preeti has a number of projects lined up in her kitty. Most importantly, the ‘Chhuimui’ girl is now the biggest promoter of arm-wrestling in India. She, along with Parvin Dabas, launched the Pro Panja League (PPL) in 2020. Now, Preeti Jhangiani is back again after an absence of 10 long years from the screen, with the show Kafas.