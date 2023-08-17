Why Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next Bhagavanth Kesari Is The Centre Of All Attention

South star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to light up the theatres with his upcoming Bhagavanth Kesari. The fans are filled with anticipation for the film. The film’s teaser was released on June 10, on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday. Kajal Aggarwal’s first look in the film was released on June 19, on her birthday as well. The film is being dubbed as an action entertainer with comedy. The cast of the film also includes Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal. Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The producers of the film are Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the Shine Screen production. Bhagavanth Kesari will be released in theatres on October 19, on the occasion of Dussehra. The film has been creating buzz among fans for various reasons, be it its cast to rumours of the film being a remake.

According to reports, Arjun Rampal is playing the role of the antagonist in the film. This will also mark the actor’s Telugu debut. He has recently completed the shooting for the film. His role, as explained by the makers in a post is: “His character’s name is Rahul Sanghvi. Witness his fearsome avatar on the big screens and he will surely enthral the viewers.” In a social media post, Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude and thanks towards the makers and Balakrishna. Arjun said, “All this would not have been possible without the love and energy of my brother Balakrishna.” He concluded by thanking Anil Ravipudi and Sahu Garapati for their support. Kajar Aggarwal will be seen as Balakrishna’s love interest, and Sreeleela is playing the role of Nandamuri’s daughter.

Reports claimed that the film is a remake of the movie Swamy, which featured Nandamuri’s late brother Harikrishna. The producers have denied these rumours. They said that it is an original work, and asked the fans to wait for the release of the film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the titular role of Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. According to the synopsis of the film, Bhagavanth Kesari is going to go against a businessman named Rahul Sanghvi, who has caused him harm.