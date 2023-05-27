Why Pavitra Lokesh Couldn’t Become a Top Actress Despite Working In Over 150 Films

South actress Pavitra Lokesh has been in the news for her upcoming film Malli Pelli, alongside senior actor Naresh. According to reports, the film is based on real-life incidents of the two actors. Even though the actress has played various roles, she is mostly seen playing supporting characters. However, initially in her career, she used to work as a lead.

Pavitra Lokesh was born in Mysore, Karnataka. She began working as a stage actor and then started working on screen. The popular actress started her career as a television actress in the Kannada industry. But she was able to rise to prominence by playing supporting roles. Reportedly, it was found that she couldn’t become a top heroine in the industry because of her height. The actress is 5 feet 10 inches tall and is mostly taller than her male actors.

However, the actress has worked in more than 150 Kannada films. In 1995, she worked in Mister Abhishek. Later in the same year, she also did Bangarada Kalasha. She has even received a Karnataka State Award for her performance in the 2006 film Naayi Neralu.

She became a popular name in the Telugu industry as well. She made her Telugu debut in the 2003 film Dongodu, which had Ravi Teja as the lead. In 2014, she played the role of a mother in Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram.

In her personal life, Pavitra got married to a software engineer first, but the couple got divorced. Later, it was reported that the actress was in a relationship with Suchendra Prasad and had been in a live-in relationship with him for 11 years. Since 2021, she has lived with senior actor Naresh and finally tied the knot with him in 2023.

Recently, the couple was seen in 2023’s Malli Pelli. During the media interaction, she revealed that after her marriage to Naresh, everyone in his family welcomed her and made her feel welcome.