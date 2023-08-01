Why Pawan Kalyan Fans Call Him Power Star

Konidela Kalyan Babu aka Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu film industry. The actor is currently garnering praises for his recent release Bro: The Avatar, alongside Sai Dharam Tej which hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from his acting chops, he is also known for his philanthropic work among his fans. The actor has been making headlines since his debut film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He has also donned the hat of screenwriter, producer, director and politician.

Pawan Kalyan enjoys a mammoth fan base in Telugu-speaking states. He is affectionately called a Power Star. Today, let us explore why he is called the Power Star. From the beginning of his career, Pawan Kalyan has been setting trends and whatever he does it make it to the headlines. Whether appearing in a song, a hairdo, dialogue or even wearing a bracelet fans loves to copy. It is safe to say that the Vakeel Saab actor is one of the most influential figures in the film industry. While he may not be the most varied performer but his on-screen presence has the ability to bring a sizeable footfall of audience to the theatres with ease.

Speaking of his charitable nature, the Bheemla Nayak actor financially supports various institutions and groups and is actively involved with them in their efforts to improve society.

Coming back to Bro: The Avatar, the film is directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas. It also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and other actors in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Mark essayed by Sai Dharam Tej and the character of God played by Pawan Kalyan, who gives Mark a second chance to correct his mistakes. It is the official remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.

Bro opened with mixed reviews and is earning well at the box office. The film was released alongside Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani yet it is holding strong in the ticket collection. The film is inching closer to Rs 100 crore. According to reports by trade analysts, on Day 4 the film earned Rs 67.85 crore domestically and it has collected Rs 91.75 crore worldwide.