Why PC Shekhar’s Next Film Titled Bad Will Be Unique For Indian Cinema

Director PC Shekar has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming suspense thriller Bad, featuring newcomers Nakul Gowda and Manavita Kamath in lead roles. A significant portion of the film has already been completed. PC Shekar was excited about his 10th film during an interview, saying, “This experimental project will only have enemies instead of the usual heroes and antagonists. The story will be depicted from a different perspective, using the Rashomon effect structure."

Besides, the film marks the ninth collaboration between director PC Shekar and music director Arjun Janya. The project also has Apoorva Bhardwaj, Ashwini, Manjunath, Ashwini, and others in supporting roles. Sachin B Holagundi has written the dialogues of the film. After the release of Love Birds in February, which also starred Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in lead roles, this PC Shekar film will be his second release this year.

The film has used the Rashomon effect technique which is rarely seen in Kannada cinema, presenting different perspectives on the same subject. The team revealed Nakul Gowda’s look from the film along with the title, offering a glimpse of this unconventional story.

Despite having around 10 films under his belt, PC Shekar acknowledges that romantic dramas, such as Romeo, have resonated better with audiences. His next film, Love Birds, follows a similar pattern. However, leading up to its release, there has been a lacklustre buzz surrounding the film. Netizens have expressed their opinion that the combination of Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj is becoming repetitive.

Shekar has taken the step of filing a formal complaint against Chandru at the Sadashivnagar Police Station. The complaint alleges that Chandru did not pay Shekar his full remuneration and further accuses the actor-producer of forging the director’s signature on official documents. The FIR states that Shekar had entered into a contract with Chandru to write and direct the film “Love Birds" for a payment of Rs 20 lakh. An additional amount of Rs 5 lakh was included as expenses for film editing, bringing the total owed to the director to Rs 25 lakh.