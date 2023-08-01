Why R Madhavan's Son Taking Driving Lessons In Porsche Is Breaking The Internet

Vedaant Madhavan, son of renowned actor R Madhavan, has been charming the internet with his humility and talent as a swimming champion. Recently, a video of him learning to drive a car, and not just any car, but a Porsche, caught the attention of many. The video, shared by Dubai-based driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre, shows Vedaant sitting inside the supercar with his driving instructor. Social media users were left amazed and in disbelief that he is getting the opportunity to learn how to drive in such an iconic and high-performance vehicle.

In the video, the talented star kid looked relaxed and confident, dressed in a simple white T-shirt and black shorts. As he sat inside the car, he introduced himself, saying, “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche and I can’t wait to get my licence.”

Vedaant Madhavan’s video of learning to drive a Porsche has garnered over 1 million views within just three days. The response from social media users has been mixed.

A user wrote, “Learning to drive in a fu**ing Porsche come on”

Another wrote, “So you are saying me that you are learning driving in a Porsche. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti or Alto?

A person appreciating Vedaant’s talent commented, “An actual talented child of a celebrity, unlike others. So proud”. “Maruti 800 left the chat,” a comment read.

One more wrote, “I gave my license test on a friggggggingggg Omniiii”.

As the son of R Madhavan, Vedaant has carved his own path of success and continues to make headlines with his exceptional achievements. Over the years, he has set world records and earned numerous awards. Recently, at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023, Vedaant’s outstanding performance earned him five gold medals in the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1,500-meter events.

Proud father Madhavan shared the news of his son’s achievement on social media.

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

In February, Vedaant Madhavan represented Team Maharashtra at the prestigious Khelo India 2023 tournament. During the event, he secured five gold medals and two silver medals.