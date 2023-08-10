Why Rajinikanth Didn’t Attend His Friend Raghuvaran's Funeral

The late Raghuvaran was one of the most renowned actors in the Tamil film industry. He was referred to as one of the best villains in South films. He acted in more than 200 films and left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with his acting prowess. In a recent interview with a channel, Rameshvaran, Raghuvaran’s brother said that he died due to excessive stress. Raghuvaran died on March 19, 2008, at the age of 49. His funeral was attended by many, except his friend and colleague Rajinikanth. Many in the fraternity had wondered why Rajinikanth didn’t attend Raghuvaran’s last rites. In the same interview, Raghuvaran’s mother clarified that Rajinikanth stayed with his son throughout his treatment at the hospital. She said that Rajinikanth couldn’t bear to watch his friend dead, and that’s why didn’t attend Raghuvaran’s funeral. Raghuvaran’s brother had made the same claims as well in an interview. Raghuvaran last essayed the role of Vasu’s (character enacted by Dhanush) father and teacher in the film Yaaradi Nee Mohini, which was a hit at the box office.

Rajinikanth is currently the talk of tinsel town due to his film Jailer which hit the big screens today. Nelson Dilipkumar has written and directed Jailer, which also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and other renowned actors. The film has entertained the audience, according to the reviews that are out in the public domain. It revolves around a man named Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), who is a strict yet empathetic jailer. Pandian gets to know that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison and he sets out to stop them. Whether he is able to stop them or not from accomplishing their ulterior motives forms the core theme of Jailer.

Jailer has also received immense love from the audience for its music, apart from its storyline. The song Kaavaalaa has struck a chord with the audience due to the amazing performance given by Tamannaah Bhatia. Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander have provided the vocals for this song. Anirudh has also composed the music for this number.

Kaavaalaa has received 113 million views now.