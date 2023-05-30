Why Shahid Kapoor Is Not Too Keen About Censorship Of OTT Content

Shahid Kapoor is all set to enthral the audience with his upcoming action thriller film, Bloody Daddy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie has generated substantial anticipation among fans and critics alike. The gripping trailer of the film has raised fans’ expectations. Bloody Daddy is set to get a direct OTT release, making it a back-to-back web project for Shahid after Farzi, which premiered on Prime Video. Swamped with the promotion, Shahid shared his views on the ongoing debate about censorship on OTT platforms.

In an interview with India Today, Shahid Kapoor expressed his disapproval of content censorship. The actor stated, “I personally don’t like being censored. I am okay being certified." He emphasized the distinction between certification and censorship. The actor pointed out that certification allows adults to make their own choices about what they watch, while censorship restricts access to content altogether. Kapoor suggested that he leans more towards certification, advocating for a system that provides options to viewers while maintaining appropriate content standards.

In contrast, superstar Salman Khan had previously voiced his strong belief in the necessity of censorship for OTT platforms. Salman had expressed concern about the use of vulgarity, nudity, and explicit language in OTT content, highlighting the easy accessibility of such content to young viewers. He advocated for cleaner content, suggesting that it would not only be more socially responsible but also attract a wider viewership.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-written by Aditya Basu and Siddharth-Garima, Bloody Daddy boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena. The plot of the film around the menace of drug trafficking and the crime world.

Bloody Daddy is set to start streaming from June 9, exclusively on the JioCinemas app. After IPL 2023, JioCinema is set to release a series of exciting projects on the platform including the second season of Arshad Warsi’ Asur. The platform tasted success with IPL 2023, recording over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the much-loved cricket league.

During the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, a record 3.2 crore views were recorded on Jio Cinema