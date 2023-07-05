Why Suniel Shetty Didn't Send His Kids Ahan And Athiya To Indian Schools

Action star and Bollywood’s very own ‘Anna’ Suniel Shetty has often been heard talking about his children. Both his kids Athiya and Ahan followed their father’s footsteps into acting, although they are yet to gain a foothold. Athiya debuted with Hero in 2015 while Ahan starred in Tadap in 2021.

Recently, Suniel Shetty and his family were in the news for Athiya’s wedding with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Do you know that both Athiya and Ahan were not schooled in Indian schools? They were schooled at the American School of Mumbai, with an all and out American faculty.

Speaking to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty said that during his heyday as a leading man, both praise and criticism affected his family and especially his kids. The Dhadkan actor said that he did not want his children to be treated differently in school. He added that he did not want his children either to get celebrity treatment or even be panned and discriminated against for whose children they are. That would only be possible in schools under an American board and American faculty. According to him, he let them go into a world that “doesn’t care who they are" and somewhere down the line, it worked for him.

Suniel stated that Ahan and Athiya chose to follow in his footsteps out of their free will. After being accepted into a college in Atlanta, Athiya told her father that she wanted to work in the film and entertainment industry. He said that he made her realise that one has to accept disappointment and failure in Bollywood as well.

Athiya’s most recent appearance was in the lead role of Motichoor Chaknachoor, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, will reunite with his frequent co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3.