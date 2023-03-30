Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades is often cited as one of the actor’s best films. Even after almost two decades after its release, it has garnered a strong cult following. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial also starred debutante Gayatri Joshi, who won hearts with her charm and innocent smile. Debuting opposite a superstar like Khan was a significant achievement and people expected her to have a thriving career. However, instead, she disappeared from the public eye.

Born on March 20, 1977, Gayatri participated in Femina Miss India in 1999 and made it to the top 5. In 2000, Gayatri represented India at the Miss International pageant in Japan. Gayatri Joshi then appeared in Jagjit Singh’s song Wo Kagaz Ki Kashti’ and Hans Raj Hans song Zanjaria.

Gayatri had also done advertisements for many brands. In 2004, she worked with Shah Rukh in the film Swades and managed to grab the attention of the public. Despite being critically acclaimed and having a strong fanbase, the film failed to make money at the box office. Still, Gayatri received lots of accolades for her role. People expected to see more of her in films but within a year she quit the industry.

In an interview in 2019, Gayathri disclosed about leaving the film industry. She said, “I am very open-minded and enjoy listening to scripts. I was sure that I would get some good opportunities in the future. I wanted to do roles that would relate to me. I won the best debut actress award so I was happy that people liked my work. But sometimes things don’t go as you plan."

In 2005, a year after the release of Swadesh, Gayatri Joshi married industrialist Vikas Oberoi and bid adieu to the film world. Speaking about this, Gayatri Joshi said, “I met my husband Vikas Oberoi and at the same time I was happy with my career but felt that I could do more than films. I could have done films after marriage but I decided to leave the industry as my family wanted me to give them time".

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi have two children Vihaan and Yuva. The first son was born in 2006 and the second son in 2010. Gayatri Joshi is also not very active on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here