Why Taare Zameen Par Fame Vipin Sharma Was Away From Acting For 15 Years

Bollywood is a very competitive industry, even more so if you are an outsider and do not have any connections. Many actors, despite their talent and hard work, have still not got their due worth yet in the industry. Vipin Sharma is one such actor. He played the lead character Ishaan Awasthi’s strict father Nandkishore Awasthi in the popular film Taare Zameen Par. We still remember his character from the movie, where he was unable to understand his son’s Dyslexia and decided to send him to a boarding school. Despite working with directors like Shyam Benegal and Ketan Mehta, he was away from acting for fifteen years.

Vipin spoke about this in a recent interview with OTTplay. He said, “Well, I finished my study in acting from the National School of Drama, Delhi, and then came to Mumbai because I wanted to act in films. Initially, I worked with Shyam Babu (Benegal) in Bharat Ek Khooj and did a few films and TV projects with Ketan (Mehta) sir as well.” He stated that people get surprised when he says he quit acting for 15 years. He came back after he got the role of Nandkishore Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par, which helped him revive his acting career. He said that he struggled after this film too, as everyone wanted to cast him in a negative father role, but he wanted to break that stereotype about himself to show his versatility.

According to Vipin Sharma, the reason for his departure from the industry earlier was that he was not confident. He was confused. He tried his hand at filmmaking as well but that did not workout and he felt lost as a creative person.

Vipin Sharma has acted in films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur and Special 26. According to reports, the film which inspired him to come back to acting was Irrfan Khan-starrer Maqbool. He also shared a great friendship with Irrfan Khan.