Why Tara Sutaria Rejected Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of the south film Arjun Reddy, was released on June 21, 2019, and it was a box-office success. Shahid and Kiara Advani received accolades from the audience for their performances. Many of the viewers don’t know that before Kiara, actress Tara Sutaria was offered to play the female lead in this movie.

Tara has herself revealed this in an interview with The Mumbai Mirror. According to her, she was shooting for Student of the Year 2 and had also signed Marjaavaan at the same time. With two projects in hand, Tara added that she had to refuse Kabir Singh but she loved Shahid and Kiara’s performances in the film. Tara said, “I don’t think I agree with that (the film’s misogynistic tone). It’s not a true story and I think everyone has the artistic right to show what they want in their film. Having said that, I understand and respect everyone’s opinion."

Tara Sutaria is now looking forward to Apurva, which is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Starring Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Aashish Dubey and Rajpal Yadav, Apurva is currently in the post-production stage. Star Studios and Cine 1 Studios have backed this film.

Tara shared her happiness about acting in this movie in her Instagram stories. The actress wrote that she has been waiting to do a role in a film like Apurva. According to her, this film will be a tale of the true strength, wit and power which women possess. She mentioned the names of producer Murad Khetani, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and other cast members.

The actress also shared a photograph of herself with the clapping board in November 2022. She wrote in the caption, “She’s fierce, she’s strong, she is #APURVA." Fans appreciated the look and wished Tara all the best for this film.

Besides Apurva, Tara will also play a key role in an untitled Kannada film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Shiva Rajkumar will also act in this movie backed by Jayanna Combines. The movie is currently in the production stage.