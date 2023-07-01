Why The ‘Tagaru’ Reference Is Kannada Film Industry’s New Lucky Charm

Like many film industries around the world, superstitions play a significant role in the Kannada cine world, too. Producers, directors, actors and actresses often adhere to various superstitious beliefs. This can include choosing an auspicious time for the muhurat of a film, as well as selecting favourable release dates believed to bring luck and success. The ongoing trend in the Kannada film industry is “Tagaru”. It is believed that if there is a tagaru reference in the film, it will be a success. Let us shed some more light on this.

The term “Tagaru" refers to a male sheep in Kannada. The significance behind this comparison in movies is that the hero is portrayed as powerful and relentless, just like a male sheep. The male sheep’s forehead is known for its strength, capable of continuously banging against a rock until it breaks. The comparison emphasises the hero’s unwavering strength and determination in overcoming challenges. Films like Tagaru, Tagaru Palya, and Toby used this reference.

The 2018 film Tagaru marked the second collaboration between actor Shiva Rajkumar and filmmaker Duniya Soori. Tagaru was a huge success. There were many reasons for the film to be as good as it is. The action-packed thriller had some gritty scenes and the intensity was great through and through. It is believed that its title is one of the reasons for its success.

Actor Dhananjaya has provided an opportunity to a new filmmaker for his project, Tagaru Palya. The film is directed by debutant Umesh K Krupa and features Dhananjaya’s close friend and actor Nagabhushana in the lead role. Tagaru Palya, which commenced its shooting in March this year, has already been completed. Dhananjaya shared this news on May 31, expressing his pride in producing a film that stays true to its roots. He mentioned that the movie would showcase a range of fresh talent among its cast and crew, and he eagerly anticipated sharing it with the audience as soon as possible.

The highly-anticipated Kannada film Toby has unveiled its first look recently, generating excitement among fans. Directed by Basil Alchakkal, a long-term collaborator of actor Raj B Shetty, the film is scheduled to release on August 25. Raj B Shetty shared a 45-second video of the first look on social media, urging everyone to mark their calendars and prepare for the thrilling experience. The protagonist of the film has been compared with a tagaru, revealing the first-look poster.