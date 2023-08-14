Why This Old Interview Of Rajinikanth’s Daughter Soundarya Is Viral Amid Jailer’s Success

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has been a stalwart in India’s entertainment industry and has done various films across different languages. Thalaivar is considered a living legend and has a massive fan following, especially in South India. Recently, his highly anticipated film Jailer was released on August 10, and the film has received a tremendous response from the audience as well as the critics. People have been flocking to theatres to watch the film. Jailer, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has already surpassed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In just four days of its release, it has garnered almost Rs 140 crore in the domestic market. Apart from Superstar Rajinikanth, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Rajinikanth’s family is also enjoying the success of the film. Recently, an old video of his younger daughter, Soundarya, has been going viral on social media.

Soundarya Rajinikanth has stayed away from acting but has been connected to films as a producer and a director. Recently, an old video of her has been going viral on social media once again. In the interview, she was asked with whom she would like to have a conversation about films. She mentioned SS Rajamouli and Shankar’s names. She added that they are among the finest filmmakers in the country, and it will be quite interesting to have a conversation with them. The kind of films they have made have quite intrigued her.

Soundarya has worked as a graphic designer on various films. In 2010, she produced her first film, titled Goa. She directed her first film, Kochadaiiyaan, which became India’s first motion capture film and had Rajinikanth in the lead role. She also directed another film titled Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in 2017.

As Rajinikanth’s Jailer is turning out to be a massively successful film, the actor has left for the Himalayas. On the work front, he will be next seen in Jai Bhim, famed director TJ Gnanvel’s next film, tentatively titled #Thalaivar170. Apart from that, he will also be seen in a film by Lokesh Kanagaraj.