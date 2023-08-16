Why This Picture Of Trisha And Vijay Is Centre Of All Discussions On Internet

The dynamic on-screen duo of star actors Vijay and Trisha continues to hold an esteemed place in Tamil cinema. With a history of captivating performances and undeniable chemistry in movies like Gilli, Aadhi, and Kuruvi, their collaboration has consistently charmed audiences over the years. Following their last joint venture in the 2008 release Kuruvi, the pair has once again come together for their next film Leo, a reunion that fans eagerly anticipated. Notably, the movie’s production even took them to the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, where they spent an extensive two months filming.

As Vijay wrapped up shooting for Leo, he turned his attention towards his next project under the direction of Venkat Prabhu. While Trisha, on the other hand, is indulging in a leisurely tour across various European countries.

A seemingly innocuous photograph of Vijay and Trisha together at a shopping mall ignited an unexpected firestorm on social media. The image led to rampant speculation about a potential romantic relationship between the two esteemed actors, prompting a flurry of discussions and opinions across various platforms. However, it has since been clarified that the photograph was captured during the filming of Leo, dispelling any romantic notions associated with the image.

Amid the online chatter surrounding the photograph, a noteworthy development emerged. The social media profile responsible for sharing the image revealed that Seven Screen Studio, the production entity behind Leo, holds copyright ownership over the contentious photograph. This revelation not only quelled the romantic speculation but also underscored the image’s origins within the filming of the movie Leo.

Turning our attention to Vijay’s recent cinematic endeavours, his roles in movies like Varisu, Beast and Master have stirred a range of reactions from both critics and audiences alike. While these films garnered diverse reviews, their commercial success remained undeniable, even in the face of mixed critical reception. Vijay’s consistent presence in the cinematic landscape and his ability to draw audiences to theatres stand as a testament to his enduring popularity.