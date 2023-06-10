Why Vidya Sinha Turned Down The Offer To Play Lead In Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Late actress Vidya Sinha, who started her career as a model at the age of 18, became one of the iconic actresses in the Hindi cinema with her girl-next-door persona on screen. She was known for her comfortable chemistry with her co-stars and her choice of films which were less dramatic and more insightful. The actress has featured in Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few of her films. Vidya made her acting debut with Basu Chatterjee’s 1974 film Rajnigandha. Impressed with her acting prowess Raj Kapoor offered the lead role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram but the actress chose to let go of the opportunity.

In an interview with Rediff.com in 2015, Vidya revealed that she was offered the lead role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram but she refused the film because she was not comfortable with the clothes that came with the character. Vidya said, “I was offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram but I did not take it, because I was not comfortable wearing the clothes that Zeenat Aman wore.”

She also mentioned that Raj Kapoor and her grandfather, director Mohan Sinha were very close and they both had worked together in the 1947 film Dil Ki Rani. “His dad, Prithviraj, also worked with my grandfather in Shri Krishnarjun Yudh (1945). We knew each other well but still, I told him I wouldn’t be comfortable acting in his film,” she added.

Although Vidya refused the film because she was uncomfortable with the decided costumes, she also regretted her decision to refuse the part. She had then said that it was the dream of every girl to work with Raj Kapoor and she still regretted saying, “No to him and not working with him", as she always wanted to work with him.

Before her, Raj Kapoor had offered the role of Rupa to Hema Malini and late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who also turned down the offer.