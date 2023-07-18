Will Actress Ramya Star In Sanju Weds Geetha 2? Director Nagashekar Reveals

The movie Sanju Weds Geetha, which was released in 2011, offered the world an endearing love story. Fans are in for a treat yet again with its upcoming sequel. The film’s director Nagashekar has now shared interesting updates about the sequel in an interview with News18 Kannada. Actors Srinagara Kitty and Ramya were seen as the lead in the first instalment. Sanju Weds Geetha created an uproar in the Kannada cinema when it was released. Fans have been demanding its second part for a long time. Sanju Weds Geetha movie won 27 awards; as a result of this, the makers decided to produce a sequel. The shooting of the movie is expected to start by November this year. Srinagara Kitty will reprise his role as the male lead, but the female lead has not been decided yet. The makers are having discussions with Ramya, but no confirmation has been given yet. Nagashekar said that if Ramya comes on board for the films, everyone will be informed. Currently, Ramya is not in India. Nagashekar has confirmed that he will discuss the movie with Ramya as soon as she arrives in India. The movie’s expected release date is August 15, 2024.

Sanju Weds Geetha revolved around a couple. Sanju ( played by actor Srinagar Kitty ) fell in love with Geetha ( played by Ramya) when he reached his hometown Kodagu. The movie breezed through everyone’s hearts because of their innocent love story. The film was written by Nagashekar and M Sanjeev. It was directed by Nagashekar, who will also be directing the second part of the movie too. The music was given by Jassi Gift and Sadhu Kokila, while the cinematography was done by Satya Hegde.

On the occasion of Srinagara Kitty’s birthday, the makers released the first poster of the movie Sanju Weds Geetha 2 recently. The poster contained a sketch of the actor along with an inscription which says, “Life is Beautiful”. The poster showcases Srinagara Kitty with a beard and a wound on his forehead.