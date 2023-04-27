Will Alia Bhatt Never Share Baby Raha Kapoor's Pics? Actor Says 'We Don't Want to Post...'

Being a celebrity brings fame and fortune. However, with the perks come the downsides. Celebrities are often subject to intense scrutiny and invasion of privacy, as their personal lives are constantly under a microscope. At times, even their kids become the focus of media attention. Celebrities go to extensive lengths to shield their children from the public eye. Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are among the many celebrity parents who have made the conscious decision to keep their baby away from the media attention.

It was last year when Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl, Raha, on social media. The couple has not revealed their daughter’s face yet. And now in a new interview, Alia went on to talk about maintaining her baby’s privacy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are very clear on how long they don’t want Raha to be in the public eye. Alia added, “We don’t even want to post her pictures on social media. I just don’t feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around my little baby right now.”

Further, while interacting with Vogue, Alia said that she is grateful for the love Raha receives from the internet, but at the same time, she is very protective of the people she loves. Alia appreciates being referred to as Raha’s mother but stated that she is not comfortable with her baby being a public figure. She believes that kids do not need to be in the limelight and prefers to shield her daughter from public attention for now. “And I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now. We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that,” she said.

Alia also recounted how the paparazzi showed respect towards her family’s privacy during a recent visit to London. Alia views the paparazzi as part of the industry and her work family and commended them for their respectful behaviour. She mentioned that upon her return from London last month, the paparazzi put away their cameras immediately at the airport, and no photographs of Raha were circulated.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and welcomed Raha later in November. The actors are keeping busy with their respective projects. Alia will next share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Karan Johar film will release on July 28. Next, Alia will be seen in Heart of Stone. The film marks her Hollywood debut. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are also part of the project.

