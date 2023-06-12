Will BLACKPINK's Jennie Appear In A Marvel Movie? Here's The TRUTH

It has been an exciting year for BLACKPINK’s Jennie, her first Met Gala appearance was followed by a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival. If that wasn’t enough, the musician also recently made her Hollywood debut in The Weekend and Lily-Rose-Depp starrer international series The Idol. Now, the latest speculation of her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has garnered massive traction on social media. However, it seems there’s no truth to the ongoing buzz.

It was rumoured the How You Like That singer has caught the attention of MCU executives for a project revolving around an Asian superhero team, titled Team Agents Of Atlas. It was suggested Jennie has been recruited to essay the role of Luna Snow aka Seol Hee, a bilingual supergirl and K-pop artist with the supernatural power of ice manipulation. But the BLACKPINK member’s management agency YG Entertainment has dismissed the ongoing speculation.

A representative of the musician’s company told Star News that Jennie’s involvement with MCU is a fabricated story dispersed by the foreign media. “Jennie has never received an offer to appear in the Marvel series ‘Team Agent of Atlas’,” confirmed the spokesperson.

This comes at a time when Jennie’s sensual debut in The Idol has left her fans quite divided. While BLINKs are appreciating the K-pop star’s daring choice, however, a section has criticized the musician for her steamy appearance. The Idol revolves around the life of a twisted pop star Jocelyn who goes to extreme lengths to reclaim her throne of being the sexiest pop star ever.

Prior to this, romance speculation between Jennie and BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung also became a massive talk of the town. The duo was spotted by a French journalist walking hand-in-hand in Paris.

Later, both the idol’s management agencies YG Entertainment and Hybe issued official statements to break their silence on their relationship status. However, the companies ended up neither confirming nor denying their romantic connection. “It’s difficult to check regarding this matter on the artists’ private lives,” the agencies stated, as per Soompi.

Even when the photographs of the two driving on Jeju Island came to the fore, YG Entertainment said, “We have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

Jennie’s latest web series The Idol was released on June 4 in the US.