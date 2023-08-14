Will Britney Spears Appear On Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey? Here's What We Know

Britney Spears is currently gearing up for the release of her memoir The Woman in Me. Dubbed a brave tale of the Princess of Pop’s struggle with fame, freedom, and survival, the book covers her family dynamics, the fight to be released from conservatorship, and her spiralling mental health while undergoing divorce and embracing motherhood. Now, speculation is rife that the singer is contemplating a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey to coincide with the book’s release, as reported by The US Sun. If the report is to be believed, then this will mark Britney’s first-ever television interview following being freed from conservatorship in 2021.

It seems multiple television networks are in a bid to cover her exclusive story on a one-on-one basis. This includes offering the Baby One More Time singer “significant financial sums" and one request in the lot comes from prolific TV host Oprah Winfrey. It is suggested, this is the second time Oprah has approached the pop star. Previously, the legendary host reached out to her reps in 2021 when she was first from conservatorship. At the time, Britney reportedly ended up declining the offer. Even though there’s quite a buzz surrounding the musician’s tell-all interview, things aren’t as simple as it seems.

Another insider tells The Sun, Britney is nowhere close to making an appearance on a television special in the near future. The proposal seems “complicated" at the moment as the Toxic hitmaker still struggles to speak about her personal journey at length. Though her conservatorship ended a couple of years, Britney reportedly hasn’t completely healed from the trauma. It appears some days can get quite tough for the singer making her quite erratic. “Certainly, putting a TV lens on her could be problematic and it means that a proper news-style interview is out of the question. However, a more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option," said the source.

With one source confirming while another denying the tell-all interview claims, Britney Spears’ appearance remains in massive flux.

When it comes to her memoir, it seems Britney hasn’t informed her family about the content detailed in her book. She is said to have remained brutally honest about her side of the struggle during conservation and her declining dynamics with family members. The Woman In Me releases on October 24.