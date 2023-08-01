Will Cooku With Comali Return With Another Season? Deets Inside

Cooku with Comali is a popular comedy-based cooking show that airs on Vijay TV. The show’s last three seasons enjoyed tremendous success and the fourth season, which premiered on January 28, has also been gaining a lot of traction ever since.

On July 30, the finale of Cooku with Comali took place and the trophy was lifted by the talented cooking sensation, Mime Gopi. Nevertheless, rumours have surfaced on the internet, suggesting that this might be the final season of Cook with Comali. Speculations indicate that the show might be replaced by Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Champions- Superstar Kids on Vijay TV, leading to a sense of shock among the Cooku with Comali fans. Nevertheless, no official update has been released as of now.

In the grand finale, Mime Gopi emerged as the winner, earning a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, while Vichithra secured the runner-up position. The top five competitors in season 4 were Vichithra, Mime Gopi, Srushti Dange, DRK Kiran and Shivangi. As the finale approached, these five exceptional cooks showcased their culinary prowess. Their outstanding cooking skills left both the judges and the audience impressed.

The final episode of Cooku with Comali season 4 was an intense affair, with the finalists pushing their boundaries to create remarkable dishes that impressed everyone. The show’s judges, Chef Damodharan and Venkatesh Bhat, along with host Rakshan, witnessed the fierce competition. Notably, actor Suresh also made a guest appearance as a judge in the absence of Chef Venkatesh Bhatt.

Vijay TV’s Cooku with Comali season 4 holds a special place in the hearts of its viewers. The recent viral news about the possible end of the show has left fans in shock. Season 4 began with ten talented contestants, and later, two wildcards were added, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition, making this season a tremendous success.