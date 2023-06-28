'Will I Feel Your Presence Like I Always Do Baba?' Mahesh Kale Remembers Late Father

Singer Mahesh Kale has garnered unparalleled love from fans for his stellar body of work. The critically acclaimed singer is known for hit songs in films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and Bhai-Vyakti Ki Valli 2. Mahesh finds the source of inspiration in his late father Mukund Kale and shared a post on Instagram two years after his demise.

Mahesh wrote, “It has been 2 years since I continue to work on internalising your many good deeds within me every single day. I know you still come to all my concerts Baba, and I know you’ll be there today as well, won’t you? Will I feel your presence like I always do Baba?” The singer has written the same note in Marathi as well. He also attached a photo of his father alongside the post. Mahesh will perform in his Abhang Wari event on June 28 in Pune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Kale (@maheshmkale)

Mahesh’s fans also expressed their deepest regards and one of them wrote that Mahesh Kale commented on every post he wrote on Facebook. Also, the user commented that he always rooted for his success. Renowned tabla player Aditya Kalyanpur also expressed his sympathies with Mahesh. “How solid this is," entrepreneur Meghan Deshpande commented.

Mahesh has shared another picture with his father on Instagram Stories. He stood with his father on a beach in this photo.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/06/screenshot-2023-06-28-152549.png

Mukund Kale (74) died of a heart attack on July 19, 2021. He had retired as the General Manager of the Bank of Maharashtra. He was also the chief social worker of the Annapurna family at Gondavale. Mukund Kale is survived by his wife Meenal Kale, son Mahesh and daughter-in-law Purva Gujar.

On the work front, Mahesh has also worked as an actor besides being a singer. He last acted in the adult comedy film Takatak 2 directed by Milind Zumber Kavde. Takatak 2 thrived on its box office run and viewers appreciated the movie for its hilarious dialogues, compelling storyline and other aspects. Prathamesh Parab, Pranali Bhalerao, Akshay Kelkar, Bhoomika Kadam and other actors comprised the star cast of Takatak 2. Purple Bull Entertainment produced this film.