Will Jungkook Make Special Appearance At BTS Star Suga's Final D-DAY Concert?

It was in June when BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi left the ARMY delighted after announcing his three-day encore concert for Agust D-Day tour in Seoul. Now, just hours before the rapper takes over the stage, speculations are rife that his band member Jungkook might make a special appearance at the show to perform SEVEN. The rumour began after a fan heard the youngest member of BTS rehearsing his newly released track at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul, South Korea. Footage of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday, August 3.

The video features a fan screaming excitedly after hearing Jungkook’s voice from outside the KSPO Dome. ARMY quickly began assuming that the BTS members are planning a special surprise for fans during Suga’s concert. Check out the video here:

JUNGKOOK REHEARSING SEVEN 😭😭😭 TWICE. HIS VOICE OH GOD SO GOOD#AgustD_DDAY_theFinal pic.twitter.com/C2tCJOeSFh— aida is seeing yoongi again at KSPO DOME 🇰🇷 (@jiahobie) August 3, 2023

While reacting to the online chatter, a fan of the K-pop group asked, “If Jungkook is really rehearsing Seven there, this can only mean one thing, we are getting Seven performance at the show right?"

If Jungkook is really rehearsing SEVEN there.. this can only mean one thing.. we getting SEVEN performances at the show right? 👀— 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) August 3, 2023

Another wondered, “What if Jungkook performs seven tomorrow and Yoongi gets his own rap verse and finally reveals his seven tattoo."

what if jungkook performs seven tmrw and yoongi gets his own rap verse and finally reveals his seven tattoo— ًً (@fairytaegis) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a barrage of fans also referred to Jungkook’s “See you tomorrow" update on Weverse to theorize his statement could mean “See you tomorrow" at the D-Day concert.

A fan commented, “Jungkook saying ‘see you tomorrow’, Seven being played at KSPO dome earlier today, if I piece it together."

jungkook saying "see you tomorrow"… . . . .. seven being played at kspo dome earlier today .. ..if i piece together the pieces. .. . . pic.twitter.com/h2u34Ny7rZ— mr yunki⁷ 🃏 (@boobkoos) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, there were a few who believed there was no truth to the online speculation, “It’s not JK. They were just playing his song. Why would he perform his solo song in Yoongi’s concert?"

It's not JK. They were just playing his song. Why would he perform his solo song in yoongi's concert??— SamSemSim123 (@Sim123Sam) August 3, 2023

After completing his first-ever solo August D-Day tour, Suga is gearing up to deliver energetic performances at the scheduled encore concerts between August 4 to 6. Recently, Jungkook also appeared on Suga’s famous YouTube celebrity talk show Suchwita. From divulging details about his music album plans to indulging in a Karaoke session, Jungkook appeared to have had a gala time spending quality time with his fellow bandmate.