CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2BlackPink JisooKylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Will Jungkook Make Special Appearance At BTS Star Suga's Final D-DAY Concert?
2-MIN READ

Will Jungkook Make Special Appearance At BTS Star Suga's Final D-DAY Concert?

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 12:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Suga's D-Day encore concert will be held between August 4 to 6. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suga's D-Day encore concert will be held between August 4 to 6. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The rumour began after a fan heard Jungkook rehearsing his newly released track SEVEN at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul.

It was in June when BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi left the ARMY delighted after announcing his three-day encore concert for Agust D-Day tour in Seoul. Now, just hours before the rapper takes over the stage, speculations are rife that his band member Jungkook might make a special appearance at the show to perform SEVEN. The rumour began after a fan heard the youngest member of BTS rehearsing his newly released track at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul, South Korea. Footage of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday, August 3.

The video features a fan screaming excitedly after hearing Jungkook’s voice from outside the KSPO Dome. ARMY quickly began assuming that the BTS members are planning a special surprise for fans during Suga’s concert. Check out the video here:

While reacting to the online chatter, a fan of the K-pop group asked, “If Jungkook is really rehearsing Seven there, this can only mean one thing, we are getting Seven performance at the show right?"

Another wondered, “What if Jungkook performs seven tomorrow and Yoongi gets his own rap verse and finally reveals his seven tattoo."

Meanwhile, a barrage of fans also referred to Jungkook’s “See you tomorrow" update on Weverse to theorize his statement could mean “See you tomorrow" at the D-Day concert.

A fan commented, “Jungkook saying ‘see you tomorrow’, Seven being played at KSPO dome earlier today, if I piece it together."

Meanwhile, there were a few who believed there was no truth to the online speculation, “It’s not JK. They were just playing his song. Why would he perform his solo song in Yoongi’s concert?"

After completing his first-ever solo August D-Day tour, Suga is gearing up to deliver energetic performances at the scheduled encore concerts between August 4 to 6. Recently, Jungkook also appeared on Suga’s famous YouTube celebrity talk show Suchwita. From divulging details about his music album plans to indulging in a Karaoke session, Jungkook appeared to have had a gala time spending quality time with his fellow bandmate.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. jungkook
  2. news18-discover
  3. suga
first published:August 04, 2023, 12:04 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 12:06 IST