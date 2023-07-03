Will Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff Unite For Sajid Nadiadwala Film? This Photo Has Fans Manifesting

Can Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff come together? Well, new photos of the duo posing with Warda Khan S Nadiadwala have fans requesting them to unite for a film. On Monday, Warda took to Instagram and shared photos in which she posed with Kartik and Tiger by her side. While Warda is seen wearing a bright pink skirt with a white blouse while Kartik and Tiger were seen dressed in casuals.

Sharing the photos, Warda wrote, “Mere 2 Anmol Ratan. Iska #Tag Banao aap log will pin the best one ." Seeing the two stars together in the same frame, fans are urging Sajid Nadiadwala to bring time in the same frame. Taking to the comments section, many already coined their ship name ‘KARIGER’ and manifested that they come together.

“Bring them together in a film @wardakhannadiadwala," a comment read. “Saath me movie," added another. “AAJ KE TIME KE JACKY SIR AUR ANIL SIR.. ❤," a third user wrote.

It would be interesting to see Tiger and Kartik come together for a film. They would make a good jodi for an action film, no?

Meanwhile, Kartik and Tiger are busy with their respective projects. Kartik was recently seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The romantic drama, which was released on June 29, grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day. The film showed an impressive growth of 45 per cent on Saturday by collecting Rs 10.10 Cr. Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day, having set its rule all across with positive word of mouth. He also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Tiger has been busy with the making of Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.