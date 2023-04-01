Will Kay Kay Menon And Ranvir Shorey Star As India's Sherlock Holmes And Watson? Here’s What We Know

Time and again, BBC Studios India has been focusing on the local adaptations of its globally hit shows. Buzz is that, an Indian adaptation of the production house’s most popular show Sherlock has been sanctioned, which will star Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.

According to a report in Peepingmoon, apart from Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal has been roped in to play the lead role. Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, who previously directed Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, and Shabaash Mithu last year, will be helming the project. The show has been in the works since last year and is all set to go into production on April 3 in Kolkata.

The report further revealed that Kay Kay Menon will step into the shoes of Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch to play the titular role of Sherlock Holmes, while Ranvir Shorey will be essaying the character of Sherlock’s friend and confidant Dr. John Watson, originally played by Martin Freeman in the British series.

Both Menon and Shorey have previously worked together in Honeymoon Travels Pvt.Ltd (2007), Sirf (2008), and Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi (2012). They are keen on reuniting and bringing a unique perspective to these two iconic characters. Reportedly, the plot of the original show has been recreated for Indian culture and milieu, setting it in present-day Kolkata and Bihar. The lead characters have also been Indianized to make them relevant and engaging to the local audiences.

Sherlock is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective stories. Set in 21st-century London, the show revolves around a consulting investigator and his doctor partner who solve a variety of crimes and mysteries. The original show created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had four seasons between 2010 and 2017.

BBC India has adapted many foreign languages shows for Indian audiences, including Criminal Justice, Luther, The Office, Doctor Foster, Press, and the recent one being The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur. While the crime-thriller series The Fall’s Indian adaptation has already been completed with Saqib Saleem and Regina Cassandra, Sherlock is yet to go on floors.

