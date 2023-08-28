Will Kiran Rathod Be A Part Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo? Actress Answers

Actress Kiran Rathod has appeared in several films, including Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu, Gemini, Sreeram, Bhagyalaxmi Bumper Draw and Kevvu Keka. The 42-year-old actress has garnered attention on social media due to her captivating Instagram videos and photos, which showcase her alluring presence.

Kiran Rathod revealed in a YouTube interview that she has performed in the song Naa Ready in Leo. Interestingly, Kiran previously danced alongside actor Vijay in the song Hey Vaadiyamma Jakkamma from the movie Thirumalai. In a dance sequence, Vijay extends his hand towards Kiran’s neckline, playfully jerking it back, and she humorously captions it as “No touching, keep social distancing."

Kiran’s video has garnered numerous likes from the audience, but it has upset Thalapathy Vijay fans, who have left angry comments. Despite this, it’s another effort to raise awareness about the significance of social distancing, which deserves appreciation.

Starting her Tamil debut in 2001 alongside Vikram in Gemini, Kiran Rathod has taken on prominent roles opposite leading heroes. She starred opposite Ajith in Villain, Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam, Prashanth in Winner, Arjun in Parasuram, and Vijayakanth in Thennavan.

Thalapathy Vijay has completed his role in the film Leo, directed by Lokesh and produced by Seven Screen Studios. The song Naa Ready, composed by Anirudh for the movie, has achieved 100 million YouTube views. The film features Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Myshkin, Gautham Menon, Babu Antony, Mansoor Alikhan, and Priya Anand. Leo is scheduled for release on October 19, with the film currently in its final stages.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj stayed at a hotel in Pondicherry, attracting a large crowd of fans eager for updates on Leo. After a two-night stay, he checked out, but due to the immense crowd, he couldn’t leave by car and had to use a scooter initially to avoid being noticed. Despite the heavy rush, Lokesh managed to take selfies with a few fans before leaving. The situation caused significant traffic congestion, prompting him to depart quickly.