Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken the charge of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu. Owing to this, Udhayanidhi. It seems the actor-turned-producer has made up his mind and will leave the film industry. As reported by News18 Tamil, he has started working on his last project, Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The actor wants to give his best shot to his political thriller, Maamannan.

Comedian Vadivelu plays an important role in the film. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the movie, and Maamannan was his first project with Udhayanidhi and Mari Selvaraj. On Mari Selvaraj’s birthday, the crew released photos from the sets.

The digital rights for Maamannan have been bagged by Netflix. For the silver screen, the thriller venture will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Over 100 days were spent filming the movie in Salem and Chennai, and post-production is currently in full swing. Mari Selvaraj previously posted a photo of Vadivelu subtitling his parts.

Meanwhile, the Censor Board has given the movie Kannai Nambathe, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin a U/A certificate. The venture is directed by Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023. Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aathmika play the main characters in the suspense thriller, with Bhumika Chawla, Prasanna, Srikanth, Sathish, and Subhiksha Krishnan playing supporting roles.

The crime drama, which is being made by V N Ranjith Kumar under the Lipi Cine Krafts imprint, is expected to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it centres on the actions of Udhayanidhi’s character. Siddhu Kumar composed the film’s soundtrack and background score, and Sridhar and Jalandar Vasan handled the cinematography.

