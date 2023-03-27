Malayalam industry was struck with grief following the demise of veteran actor and politician Innocent on Sunday, March 26. He died in a private hospital at the age of 75. Many celebrities have expressed their condolences for the late actor, including Salim Kumar. Salim shared a post on Facebook, remembering him with a beautiful literary metaphor. Salim also wrote that he refuses to believe that Innocent is no more. Rather, Salim expressed that it feels like Innocent has just gone for shooting far away. According to him, he is also a part of that film, but his time is yet to come. He wrote that it has to come one day. Salim wrote that not being able to see Innocent’s name on his phone log will hurt him the most. According to him, Innocent’s name used to appear twice every month in his phone log.

Salim’s followers and social media users also expressed sadness over the death of Innocent. One wrote that his death is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. Another wrote that Innocent was one of the celebrated comedians in Malayalam cinema and his films are remembered even today. Others also wrote that it is difficult to get over the demise of an actor like Innocent. According to the users, they feel difficult to even pen a tribute to such a renowned actor and comic artist.

Many other celebrities like Khushbu Sundar and Mohanlal have also mourned the loss of Innocent. As stated in the reports, Salim had complained of uneasiness and breathing issues, following which he was admitted to the hospital on March 3. A statement issued by the hospital said, “Covid-related respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure and a cardiac arrest led to his death”.

Till the last breath of his life, Innocent had entertained the audience with his applause-worthy performances. Fans were looking forward to his upcoming film Pachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, directed by Akhil Sathyan. Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum will be released in cinema halls on April 28. It revolves around the life of a middle-class Malayali youth who is settled in Mumbai. The film takes riveting turns when he starts his journey to Kerala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here