Will Rajinikanth's Jailer Surpass The Popularity Of Moondru Mugam's Alex Pandiyan?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to make a comeback to the screen after a sabbatical of two years with writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. Makers dropped the fiery trailer showcase of the film on Wednesday which struck a chord with the audience. Rajinikanth’s character Tiger Muthuvel Pandian looks powerful in every minute of the trailer and received applause from the audience.

Fans have appreciated every bit of the superstar’s character from Jailer which will release on August 10. Some are looking forward to the fact that whether this character can surpass the fame received by Rajinikanth’s character Police Officer Alex Pandiyan or not. Rajinikanth had essayed Alex Pandiyan’s role in the 1982 film Moondru Mugam directed by A Jagannathan.

Moondru Mugam thrived on its box office run and was remade in Hindi as John Jani Janardhan with Rajnikanth in the lead role. Its plot revolves around an honest police officer who is murdered by a liquor dealer. Years later, his twin sons set out to take revenge for their father’s death. Besides Rajinikanth, Radhika Sarathkumar, Silk Smitha, Sathyaraj and others acted in Moondru Mugam.

Coming back to Jailer, its trailer shows two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a retired family man and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. The trailer also reveals that the actor’s character is the role of a police officer in the movie.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer boasts of a talented cast starring Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and others. Rajinikanth’s powerful dialogue delivery and impactful screen presence are the major plus points of this trailer. Vijay Kartik Kannan is in charge of the cinematography while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score.

Besides the trailer, Jailer also received attention for its riveting music, including the song Kaavaalaa. The song has become a hit with the masses.

Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet empathetic jailer who learns that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison. He sets out to stop them. Whether he will be successful in doing so or not forms the core theme of Jailer.