Will Smith To Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood Actors Who Appeared In Hindi Films

Bollywood films are unique in their ways. While English cinema might have the upper hand in VFX and quality of storytelling, Indian cinema isn’t too far behind and has uniquely incorporated music. This has often enticed Hollywood actors to appear in select Hindi films as their fascination with Indian cinema is no less than ours.

Here is a list of Hollywood actors who have appeared in Hindi films in the past:

In 2009, the film Kambakkht Ishq, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, was released, and it featured a cameo appearance by Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone. Although his role was brief, he portrayed an action-packed character.

It may come as a surprise to some, but Hollywood actor Will Smith appeared in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2. He showcased his impressive dance moves in the Jawaani song alongside Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

The film Namastey London, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, garnered significant attention. In this movie, the character of Katrina’s boyfriend, Charlie Brown, was portrayed by Clive Standen, who is known for his appearances in various popular TV shows.

Renowned Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley took on the role of a British mathematician in Amitabh Bachchan’s film Teen Patti. Ben Kingsley is known for his roles in acclaimed Hollywood movies such as Gandhi, Shutter Island, Iron Man 3 and A Common Man.

The year 2013 saw the release of Farhan Akhtar’s film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which became a huge success at the box office. One of Farhan’s girlfriends in the movie was named Stella, and the character was portrayed by Rebecca Breeds. Rebecca and Farhan delivered a powerful dance performance in the song Slow Motion Angreza.

Hollywood actress Sarah Thompson appeared in Prakash Jha’s film Rajneeti. Released in 2010, the movie featured her in the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend. The film also starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and Naseeruddin Shah.