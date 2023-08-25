‘Will Soon Produce a Film For My Son Nikhil’: Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is popularly known as Nikhil Gowda, is a popular actor and politician in the Kannada film industry. He is the son of the former chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, and the grandson of the former Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda. Nikhil made his debut in the Sandalwood industry with the 2016 film Jaguar. The film received a great response, and Nikhil was highly appreciated for his performance on the project. Apart from acting, he has a keen interest in politics as well. In 2019, he ran for the Indian General Election in Karnataka for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency but lost. Now, the actor will soon be in Lyca Productions’ maiden Kannada-language film.

The yet-to-be-titled film by Lyca Productions is directed by Lakshman, who has earlier directed films like Romeo and Juliet, Bogan, and Bhoomi. Reportedly, the shooting of the film started on August 22. Recently, a puja ceremony was organised by the makers, but the film team was late in arriving at the location. This is when Kumaraswamy, who was around the venue on political duty, learned about the delay and rushed to the event to fill in the absence of his son Nikhil.

While speaking to the audience, he talked about his journey and his love for cinema. During his interactive session, he also mentioned that he plans to make a film under his Channambika Films banner where his son will be seen in a dual role. He said, “In fact, the project should have been in progress by now, but Nikhil is concerned that I would end up losing money. The story has a good message and emotional connection. I will produce it by next year once Nikhil gives a green signal."

HD Kumaraswamy also talked about how he started his journey as a distributor. He also mentioned the works of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar, who had inspired him throughout his life. He added, “Films back then were rich in human values and struck a chord with the public on various counts, like family-oriented and emotional bonding. They mostly had a message for society. Today’s movies are made with a profit mindset with hardly any values."