Will There Be A Third Part To Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian? Udhayanidhi Stalin Answers

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian, released in 1996, was a huge hit at the box office. Currently, its second instalment titled Indian 2 is being made again under the direction of Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rahul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Samuthirakani and Bobby Simha in lead roles.

Now, amid high expectations for Indian 2, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has shared an update about the franchise. While answering a question about the film during Maamannan’s promotions, he said, “Indian 2 has turned out well. Kamal sir and Shankar sir are happy. As Shankar sir has more (unused footage) from the second part, the third part of Indian is likely to be made if necessary." Udhayanidhi also added that nothing has been finalised as of yet.

Earlier, after watching the “main scenes" of Indian 2, Kamal Haasan congratulated director Shankar. He tweeted, “I watched the main scenes of ‘Indian 2’ today. My best wishes to you Shankar. My advice is that this should not be your peak. Because this is the highest stage of your artistic life. Don’t take this to the top and be proud. In search of many new heights." It is also noteworthy that Kamal Haasan gifted a wristwatch worth Rs 8 lakh to Shankar.

Coming back to Indian 2, Anirudh Ravichander and AR Rahman are composing the music for the film, which is being produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Indian 2 is expected to release in April 2024 and reportedly only 20 days are left when the shooting of the film would be wrapped up.

The 1996 film Indian took more than two decades to get a sequel. After it went on floors, the shooting was halted following an accident on the sets in which a few technicians lost their lives. Later, the shooting was again delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.