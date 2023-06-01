'Will Welcome Vijay If He Joins Politics,' Says Actor Sarathkumar

R Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan-starrer Por Thozhil will hit the theatres on June 9. The film’s team organised a press conference on May 31. The cast and crew of the film including actress Nikhila Vimal and Vignesh Raja were present at the conference. Sarath was asked several questions related to the film and a question about Vijay’s political aspirations as well. The veteran actor said that anyone can join politics and we will welcome Vijay if he considers making a career in the same. Time and again, Vijay has been asked about his decision to enter politics and he has not dodged the question either. In an earlier interview with Sun TV, Vijay said that today his fans want him to be Thalapathy (the movie star). “If tomorrow they want me to be Thalaivar (leader), so be it,” he said.

Coming back to the press conference, Sarath said that he has essayed a different shade of a police officer in Por Thozhil. The actor added that he has essayed important roles in 150 films but he had never heard a more compelling storyline before. The Suryavamsam actor said that the story of Por Thozhil will focus on how the experienced and the rookie police officers work in tandem to solve a case. Other crew members also appreciated the plot of the movie and said that it would reciprocate the success of Raatchasan directed by Ram Kumar. Ashok also has great hopes for Por Thozhil and said that it would be a hit similar to his film Thegidi.

Think Music India unveiled the trailer of Por Thozhil 2 days back and it received a powerful response from the audience. The trailer shows an SP and a trainee police officer trying to solve the gruesome murder of a woman. They try to recreate the crime scene several times in search of a clue and face a lot of roadblocks. It ends with the SP calling the trainee that the killer has reached his home. The glimpse has received over 7,46,000 views and counting.