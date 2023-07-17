Wimbledon 2023: Aamir Khan Spends Quality Time With Kids At The Games; Daughter Ira Khan Shares Photo

Aamir Khan was spotted enjoying the Wimbledon games on Sunday. He was accompanied by his two sons, Azad and Junaid, and his daughter, Ira. The actor is often seen spending time with his kids. Ira shared the cute selfie of the four on her Instagram story.

In the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen wearing a blue shirt and sporting a moustache. He is seated in between his children, Azaad and Junaid on one side and Ira on the other. The whole family looked visibly happy as they shared a smile for the camera. Ira Khan posted the photo on her Instagram story with ‘#Wimbeldon’ and a sticker that read ‘Centre Court’.

Check out the photo here:

Apart from Aamir Khan, several celebrities from the industry were spotted enjoying the historic Wimbledon games. The power couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, were recently spotted at the games as well. The singer took to Instagram to share their experience and wrote, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband, was also seen at the Tennis Championship. The Khoobsurat actress posted pictures from the game and wrote, “What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole ! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the classic Hollywood movie Forest Grump. The adaptation faced several controversies, and despite the anticipation, it did not do well at the box office. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh, and even had a guest appearance from Shah Rukh Khan. Currently, the 3 Idiots actor is taking a break from acting and focusing on spending time with his family.