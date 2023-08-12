With $2 Million In Bag, Rajinikanth's Jailer Creates New Record At US Box Office

Rajinikanth’s Jailer had its theatrical release on August 10. The film has already created a frenzy. Now it is on its way to breaking another box-office record. As per reports, Jailer has surpassed the mark of 2 million dollars in the US. On the first day of its release, the movie did a business of 920k dollars. Now it has grossed more than 2 million dollars in two days. The film is about to overtake Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, which made 2.8 million dollars overall in the country. Worldwide, Jailer made around Rs 70 crore on premiere day. This film also became the Indian movie with the biggest opening day in the US market.

The pre-release bookings for Jailer made more than half a million in the US. The film grossed around 664k dollars in the country before its release, which means that the film already did a business of more than Rs 5 crore before its release. In India, the movie made Rs 8 crore in pre-bookings. Before the release of Jailer, Rajinikanth briefly interacted with the media. The reporters asked about his experience of working in the film, to which he replied, “It won’t be good if I say that. You watch the film and share your thoughts.”

Actress Mirnaa Menon, who also stars in the film, shared her experience recently of working with Rajinikanth. In an interview, she said, “It was very positive and pleasant on the sets. The way he respects people, especially the way he respects directors when he asks about dialogues, he treats everyone in a cool way.”

Jailer is being well received by the audience worldwide. The cast of the film also includes Vinayakan, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan and Vasanth Ravi. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and the music composer is Anirudh Ravichander.