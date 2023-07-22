With 7 Honours, Nna Thaan Case Kodu Reigns Supreme At 53rd Kerala State Film Awards

The Kerala State Film Awards are considered very prestigious for the Malayalam film industry. The results of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced yesterday, July 21, at the PR Chambers in Thiruvananthapuram. They were declared by the Minister of Cultural Affairs, Saji Cheriyan. One of the most popular films of last year, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, performed extremely well and won quite a few awards at the ceremony. According to reports, the film helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval won seven awards, including Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value. Kunchacko Boban, who played the lead role of Kozhummal Raajeevan in the film, won the Special Jury Award for Acting.

After receiving the award, Kunchacko revealed to a news portal that he had never thought that he would ever star in the film. He said, “I am someone who came back to the cinema after a sabbatical. I never dreamed of films or awards. But now I only dream of cinema. The biggest joy of this year’s awards is that most of the winners are my friends, people whom I know personally and professionally. So I consider all these awards my own. Last year, there were several films with great artistic value. We realise the worth of Malayalam cinema when we watch other languages’ films. 2022 was a golden year for cinema. I am happy that my character was also appreciated." Talking about receiving an award alongside superstar Mammootty, he said that he can’t say that he is sharing an award with Mammukka, but just his name being linked with the superstar is a big honour for him.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu won various awards at the ceremony. Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval won the award for Best Screenplay. Dawn Vincent was bestowed with the Best Music Director award for the background scores, and Vipin Nair won the award for sound mixing. PP Kunjikrishnan won the Best Character award for his role as a magistrate in the film. Jyothish Sankar was honoured with the Best Art Director award.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu was a great success at the box office. People loved the performance of the ensemble cast, and the film gave a great message through its story as well.