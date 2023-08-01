With 83 Crore In Bag, Baipan Bhari Deva Is Now 2nd Highest Grossing Marathi Film

The Kedar Shinde-directorial Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is performing well at the box office and breaking records. The movie was released on June 30. It has enthralled the audience with its star cast and storyline. It narrates the story of six sisters who have been separated, and their respective family, personal and financial problems they are facing. The audience loved the writing, plot, songs and direction, which made it a blockbuster movie.

Now, Baipan Bhari Deva has reportedly broken the records of Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved, in terms of its earnings. Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh and is produced by Genelia Deshmukh, both of whom acted in the movie too. The film also features Ashok Saraf and Jaya Shankar in supporting roles. Ved’s gross collection was Rs 75 crore and was declared the highest-grossing Marathi movie of 2022. It was also the third-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Baipan Bhari Deva has broken the records of Ved’s gross collection. In its first week, the movie collected Rs 12 crore; and in the second week, the revenue increased to Rs 24 crore. Now after a month, the movie has minted Rs 83 crore and 50 lakh. The viewers are waiting to see if it will cross Sairat’s Rs 110 crore gross collection.

An Instagram post was also shared, which revealed this data, with the caption, “The rock-steady performance of Baipan Bhari Deva at the box office.” Fans too cheered for the success of the movie in the comment section. A user wrote, “If Baipan gets the next 1-week theatrical run, then I’m pretty sure it will break the record of Sairat.” Another user wrote, “The movie is very good and Ankush’s acting too.”

Baipan Bhari Deva has been called a sleeper hit, which ended up becoming the biggest weekend opener. The movie went on to become the second highest-grossing Marathi film of all time and highest grossing Marathi film of 2023. This hit movie created yet another record in the Marathi industry, by collecting the highest one-day revenue of more than Rs 6 crore. The movie was made on a budget of just Rs 5 crore.

Produced by Jio Studios and EmVeeBee Media, Baipan Bhari Deva stars Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab in pivotal roles.