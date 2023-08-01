With Red Scarves And 'Jai Power Star' Chants, Pawan Kalyan Fans Make Bro A Massive Hit

Power star Pawan Kalyan shared the screen with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej for the first time in the recently-released film Bro. With a star as big as Pawan Kalyan in a film, it becomes obvious that the film would be surrounded by euphoria. Ever since its release, fans have gathered outside cinema halls in huge numbers, waiting to witness Pawan Kalyan perform. Even though the reviews of Bro are mixed, fans’ love for Pawan Kalyan helped the film get a massive start at the box office. Such was the excitement among fans, that during one of the film’s shows, fans poured milk on the theatre screen and ended up damaging it. They also performed aarti at the theatre. Many of them also wore red scarves around their necks and were chanting ‘Jai Power Star’.

Apart from performing aarti and pouring milk on screens, Pawan’s fans also arranged huge cakes, which were cut to celebrate the film. Janasena Party leaders and activists, along with Prakasam District YCP President Riaz, also reached Gorantla Theater in Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) to watch Bro. They expressed their opinion by saying that Bro has exceeded fans’ expectations.

Speaking to News 18, fans also shared their opinions about the film. While sharing the reviews, one of them said that everyone should watch the film and Pawan Kalyan’s performance is the highlight of the movie. A few children expressed their love for Power Star, as they chanted ‘Jai power star’. They said that the movie is entertaining. Some of the fans were highly impressed with Pawan Kalyan’s performance in the film, while others believed that Bro’s director Samuthirakani has done a great job.

These grand gestures by Pawan Kalyan’s fans don’t come as a surprise. The biggest stars in Telugu and Tamil cinema enjoy almost demi-god status. Fans have been performing these antics to express their adoration for the star for a long time. They worship their favourite actors, and it has become a common phenomenon.