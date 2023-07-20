With Rs 125 Crore For A Web Series, Meet The Highest Paid OTT Actor In India

Ever since the advent of OTT platforms, footfall in theatres has been decreasing. Naturally, many Bollywood actors are trying to put on their A-game to appeal to the audience who watch films and web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT platforms.

Many people wonder if these actors get paid as much as the movies for working in OTT originals. From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor, let’s explore who gets paid the most to work on OTT platforms.

Saif Ali Khan

Following box-office flops with Rangoon, Kalakandi, Chef and Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan’s career revived with OTT when he was featured in the series Sacred Games. He reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for the first 8 episodes of the series.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is taking the OTT world by storm by hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. As per reports, Salman is getting Rs 12.5 crore for shooting one episode of Bigg Boss OTT.

Ajay Devgn

India Today and DNA report that Ajay Devgn made waves in the OTT space with a whopping Rs 125 crore deal for the web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He was reportedly paid Rs 18 crore per episode for the six episodes of season 1.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor reportedly received a fee of Rs 2.5 crore for his role in the web series Farzi. Reports were floating around recently claiming that the Kabir Singh actor took Rs 40 crore fees for Bloody Daddy.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is not only a talented actress on the big screen but also a reigning star in the OTT world. She reportedly gets paid Rs 4 crore for her roles in the OTT series.

Pankaj Tripathi

According to reports, Pankaj Tripathi, who has gained immense popularity in the OTT space, charged Rs 12 crore for his role in Sacred Games Season 2. Additionally, the 46-year-old actor was paid Rs 10 crore for his role in the second season of Mirzapur.