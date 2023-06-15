With Rs 30 Lakh For Each Episode, Meet The Highest Paid TV Actress

Gone are the days when television stars were paid peanuts compared to their cinematic counterparts. In the not-too-distant past, popular TV actors could only expect a meagre income per episode, while their film counterparts commanded multi-crore.

However, with the rise of film personalities, game shows, and reality TV, the landscape has dramatically transformed. As audiences swelled and television became a lucrative industry, money started pouring in, bridging the gap between television and cinema in terms of remuneration.

As a result, it is not unexpected that the highest-paid TV personalities are primarily superstars who host one or more shows, such as Kapil Sharma for The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana Ranaut for Lock Up, Amitabh Bachchan for Kaun Banega Crorepati, or Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan.

As per multiple sources, these movie stars command a hefty fee of approximately INR 1 lakh or even more for each episode of their respective programs. This significant figure indicates that their earnings for a season of their television ventures can rival those of some of the highest-paid film stars.

However, these profits pale in comparison to what actor Salman Khan earns for hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Multiple sources last year suggested that Salman Khan earned a massive INR 1000 crore for the entire season of Bigg Boss 16. The actor made light of the number in interviews and never took it seriously.

Later accounts in Siasat and Tellychakkar show that the figure was slightly overstated. Salman is reportedly charging INR 25 crore each week for the new season, or INR 12.5 crore for every episode. As a result, he is the highest-paid Indian personality on television.

It is definitely unreasonable to compare Salman Khan’s wages for Bigg Boss to what actors make for fiction shows on television because the two genres are so different.

Rupali Ganguly is now at the top. According to the Times of India, the Anupamaa star charges Rs 3 million every episode for the show. Hina Khan, Ronit Roy, and Ram Kapoor earn more than Rs 1.5 lakh every episode.