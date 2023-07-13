Witty Shah Rukh Khan Roasts Troll Asking If He Buys Tickets of His Own Movies: 'Kaam Ki Salary...'

The witty Shah Rukh Khan returned during the Ask SRK session when a social media user tried to troll him. The actor, who is known for his interactive sessions with fans on Twitter, hosted the AMA round to answer questions about his recently released Jawan Prevue. When several questions were asked about his look and his co-stars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, a troll asked SRK if he buys tickets for his own movies.

Shah Rukh, in his true blue witty avatar, had a perfect response for him. “Tum kya apni movie ke ticket khud hi kareed lete ho? (Do you buy your own movie tickets @iamsrk #jawan?)," the user asked. The Jawan star replied, “Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud hi pay karte ho? (Do you pay your own salary for your work?? #Jawan)."

Several fans lauded him. “Savage 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥," a comment read. “Ye kaam ni krta, troll krne ke paise milte h ese.!" added another. “#AskSRK sir aapki trolling krne vale ko aise badhiya replies kese dete ho aap?😂 @iamsrk," asked another.

He was also seen giving a witty reply to a fan asking the duration of Jawan. “Kitne ghante ki film bnaayi hai?#AskSRK," the fan asked. “Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut Busy lagte ho. #Jawan," he replied.

The Jawan prevue released on Monday gave a glimpse of the film. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and bringing justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release on September 7.