Woman Cheats Parents Using Actor Master Anand's Daughter Vamshika's Name

A woman going by the name of Nisha Narsappa has been accused of defrauding millions of rupees in the name of child artist Vamshika. She is the daughter of Kannada actor Master Anand and his wife Yashaswini. She has participated in shows like Nannamma Super Star and Gicchi Giligili.

As per the reports, Nisha pretended to be Vamshika and performed photo shoots for children. She promised parents about sending these pictures to ad commercials, television shows and other programs via her banner NN Productions. Nisha had assured the parents that their kids will get a chance to be in one of the above-mentioned formats.

Reportedly, she charged exorbitant money as well from parents for doing these photo shoots. According to reports, Yashaswini, Vamshika’s mother has filed a FIR in connection with the case against Nisha in the Sadashivanagar Police Station, Bengaluru. Police have also registered a case under IPC section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) in this case. Nisha, the accused, has been taken into custody by the police and taken to the consolation centre.

The grieved parents had gathered at the Sadashivanagar Police Station on July 13, late at night, and informed the police about further details related to this case. The police officials have also obtained the necessary documents regarding the payments given to Nisha. Vamshika’s mother Yashaswini is tense about this situation and said that she was not aware of the nature of the fraud committed. Yashaswini felt that the fraud amounted to Rs 1,00,000 only but now, feels that the amount will be much more than this. She cautioned the parents to stay vigilant and not invest their money in someone like this.

Master Anand talked to the media about the case. He said that he and his family don’t know anything about the accused Nisha. He added that some parents brought this matter to their attention. The Kannada actor further said that it is the middle-class parents who have become the victims in this case.