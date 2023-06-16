Woman Claims She Died 5 Times And Came Back To Life

The only certainty in this life is death. And a video has surfaced on YouTube where a woman named Kabalguni Reena has said that she has scame back from the dead, that too five times. This story is going viral as she is sharing some unbelievable things about heaven and death. The woman has claimed that she is on earth to testify to the goodness of God.

Kabalguni Reena stated that for the very first time, she vividly remembers that she died due to a cow attack. Life came to a halt only for a while, and she saw heaven, she claimed.

Another shocking story that the woman has shared is that she came back alive after being buried. The next time, she slipped in her bathroom and “died”. The reason for another death was when she met with a severe car accident where everyone else with her in the car died. The woman further said, “If the time has not come for you to leave, no power can take you out of this universe".

She added that she has lung disease, to which the doctor suggested an operation, or else she will lose her life within three months. She didn’t feel like she is unwell and has chosen not to have the operation.

Adding to her experience, she spoke about heaven and said that the place is “something unimaginable". She could hear people crying from a distance. Kabalguni Reena said that she has never visited the place before. She also claimed that she knew every time she died and was well versed with the things that happened after that and how she came back to earth.

One of the similar stories from Firozabad, UP, went viral in January 2023 when a woman was declared dead by a doctor and later opened her eyes during her cremation. The lady survived for a while and died the next day, as per reports.