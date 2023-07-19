Woman Credits Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear For Saving Life, Fashion Mogul Reacts

Kim Kardashian was left impressed after listening to the story of a woman who credited the beauty mogul’s SKIMS shapewear for saving her life. Identified as Angelina Wiley, the 22-year-old claimed that she was shot multiple times earlier this year, as per Independent. Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Angelina shared her ordeal via TikTok which instantly went viral across social media platforms. In the footage, she spoke about wearing Kim Kardashian’s shapewear when she was accidentally caught in a shooting incident on New Year’s Eve.

Angelina credited the beauty mogul saying, “Kim Kardashian saved my life. This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit.” Apparently, the shapewear was extremely tight on her which kept her from losing blood. After surviving the incident, Angelina now recommends people choose SKIMS, believing it’s nothing less than armour for women. She continued, “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

She concluded the video by adding, “Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.” As soon as Angelina’s story caught the attention of Kim Kardashian she was left quite amazed. So much so that she ended up re-sharing the TikTok in a now-vanished Instagram story. “Wowww," Kim wrote alongside a praying hand emoticon while reacting to the incident.

Take a look at it here:

According to Angelina’s GoFundMe page, the woman was waiting for a Lyft ride along with her friends when she was caught amid gunfire. Angelina and her friends, alarmed by the gunshots, ran to procure shelter but the former was unable to make it in time. She was shot multiple times and one of the bullets still remains intact in her body.

The woman “suffered a ruptured bladder that was repaired in surgery, a cracked pelvis that they are hoping to heal on its own (although that means Nina learns to walk with a walker in the process), a bullet still lodged in her abdomen, not to mention the mental trauma she will have to work her way through."

Reportedly, in a subsequent video update, Angeline claimed that she is undergoing both physical therapy and suffered from severe PTSD following the incident.