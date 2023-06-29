Won Ji-An To Choi Seung-hyun: Meet Squid Game Season 2 Cast Members

It was just a couple of weeks ago when Netflix unveiled the faces of four new actors who are set to appear on the much-anticipated web show Squid Game season 2. Now, on Thursday, the OTT giant has revealed eight more fresh faces who will be joining the cast members. The official announcement of the addition of the new Korean personalities was shared online via Instagram leaving fans utterly rejoiced. While some couldn’t fathom the inclusion of so many popular faces, many claim the announcement has catapulted their excitement.

Who will join Squid Game season 2?

The eight new cast members to appear in the international hit series are:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)

Won Ji-an: Known for her roles in D.P., If You Wish Upon Me, and the actress also plays the lead female protagonist in the ongoing K-drama Heartbeat alongside Taecyeon.

Park Gyu-young: She is known for her roles in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Sweet Home.

Roh Jae-won: He will also be seen in Squid Game. The actor is known for his roles in Ditto and Missing Yoon.

Jo Yu-ri: She was a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group

Iz*One. The musician has appeared in web series including Mimicus and Work Later, Drink Now.

Choi Seung-hyun: Known by his stage name TOP, he debuted as the lead rapper of the K-pop group Big Bang. He has appeared in multiple Korean films including Tazza: The Hidden Card, and Commitment, among others.

Kang Ae-sim: She is known for her roles in Be Melodramatic and Move To Heaven.

Lee Jin-uk: He will also be a part of the Squid Game season 2 cast. The actor is known for his roles in Bugalsal: Immortal Souls and Sweet Home.

Lee David: Known for his roles in Itaewon Class and Hotel Del Luna.

Previously, a video announcement confirmed actors Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yandg Dong Geun have joined the cast of Squid Game season 2. The recurring cast from the first season includes Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as police detective Jun-ho and Gong Yoo’s iconic The Salesman.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

The OTT giant has also given fans a glimpse of the table reading for the upcoming season. With Hwang Dong-hyuk’s return as director, the ten-part series will see new contestants participating in a deadly game to win the largest prize for a reality show. Squid Game season 2 is scheduled to premiere in November this year.