Wonka Trailer: Timothee Chalamet's Fantasy Chocolate World Is Delicious And Insane

“Nothing to see here, just a bunch of people defying the laws of gravity" in director Paul King’s Wonka trailer. Actor Timothee Chalamet takes the enigmatic role of Willy Wonka in the movie which serves as the candymaker’s origin story. The latest trailer shares glimpses of the lead protagonist created by prolific novelist Roald Dahl in a fantasy world where he challenges people to mark his words as he sets out to create “The greatest chocolate shop the world has ever seen."

The musical fantasy follows the adventurous exploits of a young Willy Wonka, who spends years travelling around the world to perfect his craft.

“I’m something of a magician, inventor, and chocolate maker," Timothee introduces his character early on in the trailer. With a vintage apparatus, he fuses ingredients to make a plethora of candies be it dark, white, nutty, or “absolutely insane." While Wonka dreams big, he also has to face tough competition from a rival company. “Many people have come here to sell chocolate. They’ve all been crushed by The Chocolate Cartel," a man warns Timothee’s Wonka.

If the resistance wasn’t enough, there’s a massive dilemma the lead protagonist has to overcome. He can’t get a shop without selling chocolate, and he can’t sell chocolate without a shop. In a world full of pure imagination, people dance merrily in Timothee’s mind when he learns daydreaming is an unlawful act by a police officer. Halfway through the trailer, the creator has already come up with chocolates that can make people fly as addresses the people of The Galaries Gourmet. The rival company withers in jealousy as Wonka’s magical chocolates create a massive buzz around the town.

“Every good thing in this world started with a dream. So you hold on to your," Wonka recalls his mother’s teaching in an emotional scene. But the highlight arrives when Hugh Grant makes a hilarious entrance as Oompa-Loompa toward the end. With a small stature, he funnily tries to explain his origin story with music and dance but Wonka seems a little disinterested.

Watch the Wonka trailer here:

Besides him, the movie also stars Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Justin Edwards play supporting roles among others. This Paul King directorial is the direct prequel to the 1971 released film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory following the candymaker’s early days as an extraordinary chocolatier.

Wonka will release theatrically on December 15.