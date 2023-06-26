Woodlands Theater Owner Protests Over 70% Share Of Udayanidhi Stalin’s Mamannan

Udayanidhi Stalin’s Mamannan has never ceased to be not in the headlines. Now, the owner of Woodlands Theater has claimed that theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have not taken any action to enforce the demand for a 70% share of revenue for films released in the state. Traditionally, distributors and theatre owners would split the earnings based on an agreed-upon arrangement, often with a 60% share for distributors and 40% for theatre owners during the first week of a film’s release. However, in recent years, the distribution of the first week’s collection has reportedly shifted to 30% for theatre owners and 70% for certain distributors involved in releasing the film. These allegations have surfaced around the release of Udayanidhi’s film Mamannan.

The opposition has emerged regarding the issue, and Venkatesan, the owner of Woodlands Theater in Chennai and also a lawyer, has released an audio recording expressing his concerns. According to Venkatesan, the theatre and multiplex association has been in existence for over four years but has failed to address the grievances of its members or take any fair actions on their behalf.

According to allegations in the audio recording, there used to be a rule, dating back 30 years, that limited distributors’ share to a maximum of 60%. However, it is claimed that this rule is no longer being followed, resulting in heavy losses for theatre owners. Additionally, the recording alleges that theatre owners are being asked to pay 70% of the collection, even for small films, without taking into account additional expenses such as electricity bills. These claims highlight the concerns raised by theatre owners regarding the current distribution practices in the industry.

The owner of Woodlands Theater has further stated in the audio recording that despite the theatre and multiplex association being established four years ago, it has not taken any action or intervened in this matter. These allegations have been made just ahead of the release of Udayanidhi Stalin’s film Mamannan on the 29th, highlighting the timing of the concerns raised by the theatre owner.