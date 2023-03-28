Wooga Fam is Back: V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy Reunite at Choi Woo Sik's Birthday Bash

South Korean actor Choi Woo Sik's 33rd birthday celebration turned into a star-studded night as the entire Wooga Squad reunited. The popular group of celebrity friends, including K-pop sensation and member of BTS Kim Taehyung, A.K.A. V, actors Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and rapper Peakboy, all gathered for a fun-filled evening. The Parasite star shared two adorable snaps from the night, with all six celebs dressed in casual outfits and smiling brightly.

Despite being an intimate affair, the reunion of the Wooga Squad made it a starry event. Choi Woo Sik expressed his gratitude for the night and his close friends through his caption, “I had a great birthday!"

Fans were previously able to see the Wooga fam together in IN THE SOOP: Friendcation. The spin-off series is derived from the popular show IN THE SOOP. Unlike the previous version, which included BTS and TXT, this series featured Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik, Park Hyung-Sik, and Peakboy taking a break from their busy schedules and venturing into the forest for a relaxing four-day trip. It provided viewers with a glimpse of the Wooga Squad members as they excitedly explored the new location. The show was a refreshing and fun-filled experience for fans, as they got to witness the popular celebrities bonding and having fun in the great outdoors. It was an opportunity to witness the more relaxed and natural sides of these individuals, who are often caught up in the glitz and glamour of their professions. The show's format offered a break from the usual high-energy performances and instead provided a unique perspective into the personal lives of these stars. As expected of the Wooga fam, the show was an exciting and engaging series filled with adventure, laughter, and camaraderie.

For the unversed, the term “Wooga" is derived from the Korean phrase “Woori-ga gajok-inga?" which translates to “Are we family?" The group often shares their hangouts and special moments on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Having been friends for years now, they have been seen attending each other's movie premieres, birthday celebrations, and even travelling together. Their close bond and support for one another have made them a beloved and popular friend group among Korean entertainment fans.

