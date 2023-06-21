World Music Day 2023: Bollywood Songs to Keep You in a Great Mood

WORLD MUSIC DAY 2023: World Music Day, celebrated on June 21 each year, pays tribute to the diverse melodies that surround us. It honours musicians and performers who enrich our lives with their talent and creativity. Music has the power to infuse our days with harmony and break the monotony, as its captivating tunes evoke various moods and inspire us to express our creativity. This special occasion serves as a reminder of the profound impact that music has on our lives. In honour of World Music Day, here is a playlist that will relax you after a long day.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a timeless Bollywood song that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts. Featured in the film of the same name, the song became synonymous with friendship, youthfulnesss, and the pursuit of dreams. Composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and soulfully rendered by Shankar Mahadevan, Dil Chahta Hai captures the essence of carefree camaraderie and the exhilaration of embracing life’s adventures. The song featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

Aisi Raaton

A Hindi single titled Aisi Raaton by Anupam Roy was released some time ago, painting a poignant picture of a couple’s journey through the trials and joys of living together during the pandemic-induced lockdown. With heartfelt lyrics, the song delves into the intricate dynamics of their relationship, beautifully capturing its highs and lows.

Rangi Saari

Kavita Seth and her son Kanishk Seth released Rangi Saari, a contemporary rendition of the renowned thumri by Shobha Gurtu. The song left listeners hooked on its mesmerizing melody. Recently, it took the social media world by storm, captivating actors, influencers, and netizens who created engaging reels with the song as the backdrop. The popularity of Rangi Saari even led to its inclusion in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Kon Disa Mein

Varsha Singh Dhanoa’s newest Hindi song, Kon Disa Mein, is a captivating musical experience. Composed by Guru Dhanoa, this soulful and contemporary number brings new life to the timeless classic Kaun Disa Mein from the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Par. With heartfelt lyrics by Ravindra Jain, the song is a delightful rendition that will resonate with music lovers.

Love You Zindagi

The song Love You Zindagi from the film Dear Zindagi is a captivating number that perfectly captures the essence of the movie. Composed by Amit Trivedi, this addictive track beautifully aligns with the film’s theme of embracing life to the fullest. With Shah Rukh Khan portraying a life coach and Alia Bhatt as an aspiring filmmaker, the song encapsulates the joyous journey of self-discovery. Jasleen Royal’s enchanting voice and Alia’s charismatic presence in the music video make it even more delightful.