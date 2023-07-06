'Would Love To Have Romantic Pairing With Neena Gupta On-screen': Angad Bedi

Netflix recently released the sequel to its 2018 anthology, Lust Stories. Titled Lust Stories 2, it follows the anthology format of the original, having short segments helmed by different filmmakers. Actress Neena Gupta, who has been enjoying a glorious second innings in her profession since Badhaai Ho, also appears in Lust Stories 2. Among other actors featured in the film include Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia and Angad Bedi.

Recently, Agad Bedi made an interesting statement about one of his co-actors Neena Gupta. Although Neena Gupta plays Angad’s grandmother-in-law in Lust Stories 2, Angad said that he would like to have a romantic pairing with the seasoned actress in any upcoming projects.

The actor appreciated Neena Gupta’s acting abilities and her natural ability to fit into the skin of any character in an interview with ANI. He acknowledged how underappreciated she was in the field and expressed his happiness at seeing her rise to prominent roles and receive recognition. The actor claimed that after spending a lot of time with Neena while Lust Stories 2 was being filmed, he grew to respect her skills and creative process greatly. “I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit," Angad said about Neena.

He then expressed his desire to undertake a romantic role opposite Neena Gupta in any future project. According to Angad, it would make for a very distinct and unconventional narrative, which will be different from other love stories.

In Lust Stories 2, Neena Gupta, who plays Angad Bedi’s future grandmother-in-law, proposes that Mrunal Thakur and her boyfriend (Angad) go on a “test drive" to determine their sexual compatibility before getting married. This segment of the film was directed by R Balki.

Lust Stories 2 has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics who feel that although the movie has some thought-provoking narratives, it falls short of expectations, especially since the original raised the bar quite high.